Carmel Life’s Must Stop by Shops!

Discovering Carmel: Our Favorite Shops

If you’re planning a trip to Carmel-by-the-Sea, you’re in for a treat! This charming coastal town is home to an array of unique and upscale shops that cater to every taste and interest.

Here’s a glimpse into some of our favorite finds:

Fourtané Jewelers has been a cornerstone of luxury in Carmel since 1950. Renowned for its exquisite estate jewelry and historically significant vintage watches, it’s the only authorized Rolex dealer in the area. The boutique’s curated selection offers a timeless elegance that’s perfect for any collector or connoisseur.

For fashion-forward pet lovers, Diggidy Dog is a must-visit. This beloved landmark on historic Ocean Avenue has been delighting pet owners for 20 years. Their boutique offers everything from all-natural treats and hand-selected toys to unique apparel, all sourced from women, minority, and veteran-owned businesses.

No visit to Carmel is complete without exploring the charming boutique shops. House of Cardoon, for instance, offers a delightful mix of British, French, Mexican, and bohemian styles, with a curated selection of home decor and unique gifts.

Meanwhile, Laub’s Country Store provides a rustic touch with its cozy home decor and charming gifts, making it a perfect stop for a bit of country charm.

If you’re a fan of gourmet delights, The Cheese Shop is a must. Renowned for its extensive selection of fine cheeses, gourmet foods, and exquisite wines, this shop is a true culinary gem. It’s the ideal spot to find something special to take home or enjoy as a treat during your visit.

Carmel Plaza is the heart of upscale shopping in downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea. With its charming architecture and lush courtyard, it’s a shopper’s paradise. Explore Bottega Veneta for Italian luxury, Tiffany & Co. for iconic jewelry, and Atkins Fine Clothiers for top-notch fashion. Plus, check out Cos Bar for beauty essentials and a variety of home decor shops like Arhaus Studio and Beachwood Home.