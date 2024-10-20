Pebble Beach Food and Wine April 4-7, 2024

Get ready to dive into the ultimate culinary experience on the Central Coast! Since its debut in 2008, Pebble Beach Food & Wine has become a must-do extravagance. Think of it as the Coachella of food and wine, where you simply have to treat yourself at least once.

Picture this: a breathtaking oceanfront setting that’s as perfect as your favorite Pinot Noir. It’s no wonder the Los Angeles Times dubbed it “one of the most exclusive food-and-wine festivals in the state.”

At this festival, you’ll rub elbows with top chefs and winemakers that’ll make your head spin. If names like Tyler Florence and Daniel Boulud make you swoon, this is your paradise. From interactive events to glamorous parties, you’ll mix and mingle with big names and Michelin-starred chefs, like Ludo Lefebvre of Trois Mec and Kyle Connaughton of Sonoma’s Single Thread.

But Pebble Beach Food & Wine is more than just good eats and fine wines. It’s a chance to boost your food and wine IQ with expert-led seminars. They cover everything from pairing caviar with bubbly to finding the perfect wine for tacos or mac ‘n’ cheese.

And with its stunning location near some of the world’s best golf courses (home to the annual AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am), there’s even a Celebrity Chef & Winemaker Golf Tournament. Plus, you can book your own tee times to hit the links.

When it comes to lodging, you’ve got options, from the upscale Inn at Spanish Bay to the classic Lodge at Pebble Beach and the cozy Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach. Just remember, tickets sell out fast, so snag yours ASAP and get ready to indulge in the ultimate foodie adventure! 🍷🍽️